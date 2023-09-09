Travis Barker back on stage after wife Kourtney Kardashian's 'fetal surgery'

Travis Barker is once again back behind his drum set.

For the first time since Barker, 47, abandoned the U.K. leg of their tour last week to be with his pregnant wife Kourtney Kardashian, 44, while she underwent emergency surgery, Blink-182 restarted their live performances on Friday.

The pop-punk band was finally allowed to perform once more on stage in Antwerp, Belgium, after cancelling three performances in Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin due to "an urgent family matter" involving Barker at the time.

“1st day of tour,” wrote Barker in the description of a video he posted to Instagram. In the footage, Barker can be seen approaching the venue and handing a fan his drumsticks while the fan sobs in response to meeting the artist.

The drummer also gave fans a tour of a church in many photographs from Belgium that he posted to his Instagram Stories.

Later that evening, the band took to the Antwerp stage to play their best songs. One fan posted a video of concertgoers singing along to “I Miss You” on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The performer revealed the “All the Small Things” rockers would be able to resume their European dates with a post on X a few days before the event on Wednesday. As the reality star dealt with a pregnancy issue, he expressed his thanks for both his followers and his wife's wellbeing.

The recording artist wrote on X, “God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I'm so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday.”

The creator of Lemme acknowledged on Wednesday that she underwent “urgent fetal surgery” and discussed the experience in an Instagram post. She also included a black and white photograph of her holding her husband's hand while wearing a medical bracelet and said, “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life.”