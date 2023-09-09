Robin Thicke stumbles outside club and falls into bush, 'Thats Embarassing'

Robin Thicke's making headlines during a night out on the town that took an unexpected twist.

Robin Thicke's night on the town takes a tipsy turn. The incident, which occurred outside The Fleur Room in West Hollywood, saw Thicke appearing intoxicated and somewhat unsteady on his feet.



Robin Thicke can be seen attempting to retrieve a bag from his fiancée, April Love Geary, outside the club's entrance.



April, not mincing words, shouted, "Alright, bye, Robin!" That's when things took a literal stumble as the father-of-four, who shares a child with ex-wife Paula Patton, changed course and decided to head back into the party.

When he lost his footing and ultimately falling into a bush.

April's exasperation became palpable as she firmly grabbed Thicke's arm and remarked, "That's embarrassing," before issuing a directive to the club's bouncer: "Don't let him back in. His a** is so drunk."

Thicke, audibly scolded by his longtime fiancée, sought his belongings, and their back-and-forth continued down the street.



Finally, a black SUV arrived on the scene, and Thicke, sporting a smile, held April in a bear hug from behind as she struggled to make her way to the car.