Leonardo DiCaprio's return to NYC fitness scene after luxe European yacht sojourn.

Leonardo DiCaprio known for his lavish European yacht escapades, made a surprising change of pace as he resurfaced in New York City this week.

Leonardo DiCaprio's fresh from a month-long luxury yacht journey across Europe, had recently captured headlines with a public display of affection alongside 25-year-old Italian model Vittoria Ceretti during a spirited night out in Ibiza.



The actor was spotted hitting the fitness grind in the bustling streets of New York City.

The star, famous for his eco-conscious endeavors, opted for an eco-friendly mode of transportation, embarking on a Citi Bike ride with his male companions.

Together, they enjoyed some invigorating fresh air and exercise before making their way to the illustrious Mark Hotel, a location synonymous with celebrity gatherings, including Meghan Markle's memorable baby shower.

However, recent reports have cast a shadow over the Mark Hotel, as allegations of rodent sightings in its elegant Caviar Kaspia restaurant have circulated.

Despite the hotel's pest-related headlines, DiCaprio maintained his signature cool and effortless style during his Big Apple outing.



