Pakistan lose 2-1 to Bangladesh in SAFF U16 semi-final

Pakistan football team for the SAFF U16 Championship — PFF

Pakistan on Friday lost 2-1 to Bangladesh in the SAFF U16 Championship semi-final played in Thimphu, Bhutan.

The loss means an end to Green Shirts' journey in the tournament. The winners Bangladesh will now take on India in the final scheduled to take place on September 10.

The match between Pakistan and Bangladesh started well for the Men in Green with Abdul Ghani securing an early lead for Pakistan at the sixth minute of the game.

However, Bangladesh countered effectively and neutralised the lead in the 19th minute. With the game equalled at 1-1, Bangladesh's Abu Saeed scored in the 29th minute to give his side a narrow lead.

The second half saw a continuous back and forth as Pakistan tried to equalise with Bangladesh fiercely defending their lead.

The game ended with the score 2-1 in Bangladesh's favour, effectively bringing the Green Shirts' journey in the tournament to an end.

After winning successive matches in the group stages — 3-0 against Maldives and 2-1 against Bhutan — Pakistan's journey in the SAFF U16 Championship ended after today's close defeat.

Earlier in the first semi-final, India battered Maldives 8-0 with a dominant performance as six different players scored for the Blues.

Pakistan squad

Goalkeepers:

Aadil Ali Khan, Balach Khan and Ghulam Abbas

Defenders:

Abdul Rehman, M. Husnain Saleem, Najeem Khan, Sameer Ahmed, Ubaid Ullah Khan, Majid Ali, Syed Muhammad Aabis Raza and Umar Javed

Midfielders:

Abdul Samad, Muhammad Faraz, Farhad, Haroon Rashed, Hikmat Ullah, Khobaib Khan, M. Shahab Ahmed and Muhammad Khan

Forwards:

Abdul Ghani, Husnain Wali Raza, Subhan Karim and Syed Kabir Ali Shah