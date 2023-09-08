Sharon Osbourne reveals she’s not ‘ashamed’ of using Ozempic for weight loss

Sharon Osbourne has recently revealed she’s not “ashamed” of using weight loss drug amid Ozempic controversy.



Speaking to E! News, Sharon said, “It’s not a dirty little secret when you’ve taken something to help you lose weight, which is perfectly fine.”

The TV star, who lost 30 pounds earlier this year, admitted that she did use Ozempic and felt no shame in doing so.

However, Sharon mentioned that she had stopped taking this weight-loss drug and trying to find the “ideal balance” in her life.

“I’m at the point of losing too much that I have to try and maintain,” stated the 70-year-old.

Sharon added, “In my life, the heaviest I was 230 pounds, and I’m now under 100. And I want to maintain at about 105 because I’m too skinny. But I’m trying to have a healthy balance.”

Earlier this month, Sharon told MailOnline, “People think that it’s a way of cheating, because you didn’t work out for three hours a day, or you don’t have some brilliant new trainer so you’re cheating. It’s not cheating.”

“It’s just something that you choose to lose weight. So, what is the biggie? I don’t get it,” she remarked.

Sharon clarified, “It’s like people who have a procedure done cosmetically and then they say, ‘No, it’s a new cream’.”

“It’s your path in life, if you want to do it, do it. Good luck to you. If it makes you happy, great,” said the media personality.