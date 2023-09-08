Zach Bryan, 'I Remember Everything' singer arrested, ‘apologizes’ to officers

Zach Bryan got arrested and issued an apology on social media after getting out on bond.



In his native Oklahoma, country musician Zach Bryan was taken into custody on Thursday for obstructing an investigation. The artist, 27, was detained but has since been freed on bond, as per News on 6.



At this time, the Craig County Sheriff's Office has not issued a formal comment addressing the incident.

Bryan apologized to the public and confirmed the arrest on social media. He acknowledged that during the meeting with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, his emotions got the better of him and he said things that were inappropriate.

In his statement, Bryan regretted his behaviour and supported law enforcement, writing, "I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize.”

“They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around. Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I'm just trying the best I can. I love you guys, and I am truly sorry to the officers,” the statement concluded.

According to online jail records from Craig County, the arrest took place in Vinita, Oklahoma, at about 6:40 p.m. local time.

Bryan had previously shared a picture of himself driving past a grassy area on the road with a black puppy in the backseat on his Instagram Story. He included the caption, "On the road again, gonna go see the birds win."

In the meantime, Kacey Musgraves and Bryan's song I Remember Everything are at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard 200, respectively.