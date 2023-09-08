Holly Willoughby looks very ‘TENSE’ amid losing support of loved ones

Holly Willoughby looked incredibly tense after losing the help of her loved ones.

The 42-year-old presenter sported a leggy look in blue denim cutoff shorts during her walk with her dog Bailey on Friday

Holly kept it casual by pairing her shorts with a white T-shirt designed to raise funds for Young Lives vs. Cancer and brown sandals.

This stroll followed reports from The Daily Mail that revealed Phillip Schofield's daughters, Molly and Ruby, had unfollowed Holly on Instagram, showing their support for their father.

This incident occurred as Holly embarked on a public relations campaign following Phillip's This Morning affair scandal to restore her image.

She made a solo appearance on the National Television Awards red carpet earlier this week.

Molly and Ruby chose to stand by their father in a demonstration of unity amid the strained friendship between Holly and Phillip.