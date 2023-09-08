Kanye West's pal makes big claim about rapper's new life with 'wife' Bianca Censori

Kanye Wests' friend Ice Cube has shared his knowledge about the American rapper's new life with 'wife' Bianca Censori, saying the rapper is 'in a good space'.

The 45-year-old Gold Digger, who's making headlines for his indecent exposure in Italy, is fully enjoying his new life with Censori, claimed Ice Cube.

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband has been seen on a number of outings with Bianca recently and his fellow musician, in a chat with piers Morgan, has revealed that the star is in a "good space".

West was heavily criticised for his controversial stunts in Italy as he began to appear in the public after number of outbursts, including several vile antisemitic statements and erratic tweets, which led to his ex-wife Kim breaking down in tears.

In his recent chat with Morgan, Ice Cube said he's "hopeful" Ye will "come out the other side".

The former Good Morning Britain presenter also shared his experience interviewing Ye and questioned rapper-turned-actor Ice Cube's relationship with him.

"The last rapper that I interviewed in this very studio was Ye, Kanye West. You’ve had a wobbly relationship with him, you’re back on track. In fact you saw him a few days ago…," Piers said on his TalkTV show.

Ice Cube responded as saying: "Yeah a couple of weeks ago. I mean we were always cool. He just… he spoke my name without really explaining what he meant and I really couldn’t leave that statement out there without… he never explained what he meant and so I had to kind of rebut that but since then we’ve talked, and I think Ye understands that generalising will always get you in more hot water than being very specific…"

West's friend continued: "I believe he’s doing great. He’s still dealing with some people trying to hold on to his money, but for the most part I believe he’s in a good space. I think he’s learned a lot from this past year and hopefully he’ll come out better on the other side.”

To a question about some of Ye's most outrageous outbursts, Ice Cube replied to Morgan: "I felt that if he was really upset with specific people, that the message he was saying would hijack what he was really upset about and that’s kind of what happened.

Defending West, Ice Cube added: "You can’t just generalise, you have to be specific. Especially if you’re taking about anybody, any race of people, you have to be specific on who exactly you’re talking about.”