Is Holly Willoughby losing ground amidst Phillip Schofield drama?

Phillip Schofield's daughters have unfollowed Holly Willoughby on Instagram, signaling a shift in their relationship, Dailymail reported.

Both Molly and Ruby Schofield, who were previously close to Holly, have joined their father in a show of unity against the embattled This Morning presenter, highlighting the deterioration of their once-strong friendship.

This development may come as a surprise to Holly, as the two women have also turned their support towards Phillip, who played a pivotal role in her recruitment to the ITV daytime show 14 years ago.

In happier times, they would all enjoy girls' nights out during their summer vacations at neighboring villas in Portugal's Algarve. Their connection with Holly goes back many years, as they were teenagers when she and their father first started working together.

'The whole scandal has taken its toll on them, their support for him as been unwavering and this is the final nail. They are staunchly loyal to their dad, despite everything that has gone on.'

Holly made her first public appearance at the National Television Awards for 13 years without Phil last Tuesday.