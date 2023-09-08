In pics: Prince Harry seen leaving Queen Elizabeth II's grave alone

Prince Harry decided to mark Queen Elizabeth II's death alone

Prince Harry chose to mourn his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II on her first death anniversary with a solo visit to her grave.

The Duke of Sussex was pictured leaving St George Chapel at Windsor Castle alone.

From the photo, the Duke was seen looking rather relaxed in a white shirt with a pair of tailored trousers.

He was not joined by other members of the royal family as they carried out their own tributes.

For the unversed, the King George VI Memorial Chapel, which is within St George’s Chapel, was Queen Elizabeth II’s burial ground.

The late monarch was laid to rest next to her late husband Prince Philip.

Take a look:



