Princess Eugenie shares meaningful words with unseen photo of Queen amid Harry's UK visit

Princess Eugenie has shared never-before-seen photo with Queen Elizabeth II, paying heartfelt tribute to her grandmother on the first anniversary of her death.
Prince Andrew and Sara Ferguson's younger daughter Eugenie wrote meaningful lines in highly personal tribute to the late Queen on her personal Instagram page amid her cousin Prince Harry's trip to the UK.
In her first post in a moth, Eugenie wrote: "Thinking of you today. Missing you so much but remembering what a life of service, love and dedication to everyone and to your family, who loved you so very much," wrote Eugenie, 33. "Forever grateful to you. And always in my heart."
Princess Eugenie, who enjoys strong bond with the disgruntled royal Harry, has shared her first post since she celebrated sister Princess Beatrice birthday on August 9.
In July, just weeks after welcoming baby Ernest, she excitedly announced her new endeavour and shared a video and a photo montage to reveal her new role.
Meghan Markle has not shared even a single word publicly to pay tribute to her grandmother-in-law, while Prince Harry, who's currently in the UK has hounoured the Queen in his own words.
Meanwhile, King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson also remembered late Queen Elizabeth on her first death anniversary.
George and Amal Clooney’s legendary Lake Como estate has been listed on the market at an estimated $107 million
Laura Anderson requested fans to not question her relationship with Gary Lucy as she announced the arrival of their...
Ian McKellen shares his thoughts about retirement from acting as well in a new interview
Sophie Turner was in an unearthed clip dubs as introvert despite Joe Jonas claims her as a partier
Prince William and Prince Harry have been estranged ever since the Sussexes exited the Royal Family
The latest snub comes amid Queen Elizabeth’s first death anniversary as Prince Harry is served a fresh blow by...