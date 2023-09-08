Princess Eugenie shares meaningful words with unseen photo of Queen amid Harry's UK visit

Princess Eugenie has shared never-before-seen photo with Queen Elizabeth II, paying heartfelt tribute to her grandmother on the first anniversary of her death.



Prince Andrew and Sara Ferguson's younger daughter Eugenie wrote meaningful lines in highly personal tribute to the late Queen on her personal Instagram page amid her cousin Prince Harry's trip to the UK.

In her first post in a moth, Eugenie wrote: "Thinking of you today. Missing you so much but remembering what a life of service, love and dedication to everyone and to your family, who loved you so very much," wrote Eugenie, 33. "Forever grateful to you. And always in my heart."



Princess Eugenie, who enjoys strong bond with the disgruntled royal Harry, has shared her first post since she celebrated sister Princess Beatrice birthday on August 9.

In July, just weeks after welcoming baby Ernest, she excitedly announced her new endeavour and shared a video and a photo montage to reveal her new role.

Meghan Markle has not shared even a single word publicly to pay tribute to her grandmother-in-law, while Prince Harry, who's currently in the UK has hounoured the Queen in his own words.

Meanwhile, King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson also remembered late Queen Elizabeth on her first death anniversary.

