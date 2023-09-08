Pakistan set to be first-ever host of 'global health security summit'

Image illustrating the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. — unsplash/file

Federal Secretary for Health Iftikhar Shallwani, while chairing a meeting to launch preparations for the global moot, has announced that Pakistan is set to be the first-ever country to host the "Global Health Security Summit" in Islamabad later this year.

The summit will include 500 participants and will also be attended by 70 country delegates.

The event will conclude with the issuance of an "Islamabad Declaration" echoing the global commitment to fighting the spread of disease in unison and ensuring an optimal level of preparation through a stronger and more resilient health infrastructure.

"Pakistan currently chairs the 'Global Health Security Agenda', and hosting the summit will allow us to showcase our strong resolve and commitment to the cause of saving our people and the global community from the pandemics," Shallwani said.

Accentuating Pakistan's resilience in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal secretary said: "We are a resilient nation and have together done formidably well in fighting the COVID pandemic. There is a great deal that Pakistan can contribute to the knowledge and experience of the global community in the fight against pandemics."

The huddle stressed the urgent need to strengthen disease response and surveillance systems in light of the recent unprecedented floods and the resultant spread of disease in the country.

"The recent pandemic has shown that the spread of infectious diseases in any part of the world is a threat to the entire global community. Therefore it is a shared responsibility," the meeting was told.

The high-level meeting agreed on the thematic areas to be discussed in the summit which will include several panel discussions.

Furthermore, various committees have also been constituted to ensure the holding of the mega event in a befitting manner.