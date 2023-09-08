David Beckham remembers late Queen Elizabeth II in heartfelt tribute

David Beckham remembered the late Queen Elizabeth II on her first death anniversary as he shared an array of touching tributes for the late matriarch.
The former star footballer took to his Instagram story and re-shared a photograph of the Queen originally posted on the Royal Family's Instagram handle alongside a heartfelt message marking her passing.
"In loving and everlasting memory,” the caption read alongside the photo. "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 21st April 1926 – 8th September 2022."
The 48-year-old also paid his respects by re-sharing King Charles' voice note in remembrance of his late mother.
In his message, the monarch said, "In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty’s death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us."
"I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all."
The late matriarch had been the longest reigning monarch in the British history. She died peacefully at Balmoral, Aberdeenshire, on September 8 last year, aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.
