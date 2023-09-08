'No recurrence of cancer': London doctor clears Shehbaz Sharif of rare disease

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaking during his interview with PTV. — Screengrab/PTV

LONDON: Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday was cleared by his doctor of a rare and dangerous form of cancer "Adenocarcinoid".

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president was informed that all his recent cancer tests have come back negative and that there is no recurrence of the novel disease.

It is to be noted that the former prime minister was diagnosed with a very rare and dangerous form of cancer called "Adenocarcinoid" back in 2000.

Shehbaz, who reached the UK on August 20 last month, underwent several cancer-related tests as he is required medically to get tested every year. His latest tests have been seen by Dr Martyn Caplin — a renowned cancer specialist.

The PML-N leader was treated at Sloane Kettering Hospital in New York in 2003 for many months.

The New York doctors had advised Shehbaz to get himself regularly checked up in London by Dr Caplin, who is a Professor of Gastroenterology and GI Tumour Neuroendocrinology. Since then the former premier has been getting his cancer tests done every year.

“Dr Martyn Caplin has shared the good news that Shehbaz Sharif is cancer-free and there is no recurrence,” said a source in Wellington Hospital, St John's Wood, where Shehbaz has been visiting frequently.

Furthermore, the former Punjab chief minister has his back-spine-related checkups scheduled for the next week on Harley Street at the clinic where he has been getting checked up regularly, the source added.

It is pertinent to mention that Shehbaz will be returning to Pakistan once his next round of checkups — which are not related to cancer — is completed in about ten days.

Since reaching London, the former premier has met his elder brother and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and discussed key political developments in the run-up to the general elections.

Shedding light on Nawaz's return, The PML-N president said that his brother will be returning to Pakistan in October this year.

During his stay in London, the former prime minister along with his brother Nawaz, had also met GCSE top scorer and world record holder Mahnoor Cheema.

Shehbaz is in London on a 10-day visit for his medical treatment and to meet his elder brother and the PML-N supremo.