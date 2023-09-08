'Virgin River' Season 5 disappoints fans: 'Mel and Jack deserve better'

Virgin River's season five has officially released on Netflix, leaving fans disappointed as last season's cliffhanger remained unanswered.



Charmaine, the character played by actress Lauren Hammersley, dropped a bombshell at the end of season four when she told Jack, Virgin River's male lead that she had lied about him being the father of her twins.

The unanswered plot twist from the last season irked fans.

A post on X, previously known as Twitter, read, "Charmaine has been pregnant with these unidentified twins forever."

"Charmaine have been pregnant for all 5 seasons," another user wrote.

Apart from Charmaine's pregnancy drama, viewers further slammed the writers as lead characters, Mel Monroe and Jack Sheridan lost their child in the latest season.

A fan wrote, "They made her lose her baby??? Who are the writers of this show?"

Fans of Virgin River wanted their favourite characters to live happily ever after.

The romantic drama features a big-city nurse practitioner Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) who is seeking a fresh start in a remote town situated in Northern California.



Later, she fell in love with bar owner Jack (Martin Henderson) and explored hidden truths of town Virgin River.