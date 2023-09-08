Queen Elizabeth waited for Lilibet with birthday cake: 'The candle was never lit'

Queen Elizabeth II wanted to meet Lilibet in her final days

Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly deeply heartbroken when she was left waiting to meet her great granddaughter Lillibet with a birthday cake to mark the little one’s first year.

According to the late monarch’s aide Paul Burrell, while speaking to The Mirror, the Queen had lost touch with after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter when the couple decided to move to America, leaving the already frail royal upset.

The aide went on to share that when the couple made the trip to the UK at the Queen’s Platinum Jubliee, the Queen was not able to meet Lilibet.

"Even on Lilibet's first birthday the Queen didn't see her," he said.



While the monarch hoped to see the little one on her first birthday, she was left blind sighted when she was informed that Prince Harry and Meghan celebrated the little girl's birthday at Frogmore Cottage with a picnic and promptly flew back to the US without a goodbye.

"She saw her the day before. But on her birthday, the Queen had a birthday cake made with one candle in it. And they never turned up. That candle was never lit."

"The next day she asked if maybe they'd like to come up for tea again and was told they've gone,

"‘What do you mean they've gone?’ she said. They’ve gone back to America. ‘Oh no, they never said goodbye’."

