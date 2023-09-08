Love Island’s Laura Anderson welcomes baby girl with Gary Lucy

Laura Anderson shares a heartwarming video montage of her newborn baby girl on Instagram

Love Island star Laura Anderson and Hollyoaks actor Gary Lucy have announced the birth of their daughter.

Laura who appeared on the ITV dating show back in 2018, shared a heartwarming video montage on Instagram.

"Hi everyone, my name is Bonnie Rose Lucy Anderson. I was born 02/09/23 at 06.03 am and weighed 6.10lbs," she wrote in the caption from her daughter’s perspective.

The television personality expressed gratitude as a new parent on the arrival of her baby girl.

"My Mummy & Daddy are so happy and in love with me, this is our first week together," the reality TV star added.

"I’m sorry it’s taken me some time to introduce myself, I hurt my mummy a little bit and scared my daddy too (oops) we’re all now recovering well at home", the caption further reads.

Laura, 34, and Gary, 41, who first met on Celebs Go Dating confirmed they had split shortly after they announced they were expecting a child together back in February.

However, recently it has been reported that the couple have reunited as they prepared to welcome their baby.



