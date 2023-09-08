Lily Allen, David Harbour celebrates 3 years of wedded bliss

David Harbour and Lily Allen are commemorating three years of blissful marriage.

On Thursday, the 38-year-old British singer-songwriter posted an Instagram picture from the couple's 2020 wedding. “3 years with this guy, 2nd best decision I ever made. 1st was that dress,” Allen captioned the post.

The Stranger Things actor, 48, and singer, 48, can be seen staring at each other and laughing in the photo. The singer is also sporting a modest veil that matches her white off-the-shoulder little wedding dress.

Allen, to celebrate the couple’s first wedding anniversary, shared several photos and videos on Instagram.

“1 year down with this guy. Happy Anniversary baby @dkharbour,” she wrote. “I prefer my life with you in it. You can stay.”

The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas during a low-key ceremony officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

Allen and Harbour’s wedding happened a day after the couple obtained a marriage license.

“In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people's princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic,” Harbour captioned his post from their wedding day at the time. “Refreshments were served at a small reception following.”

The pair was first linked in January 2019.