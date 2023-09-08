'The Crow' reboot lands major deal with Lionsgate for 2024 release

Lionsgate secures rights to 'The Crow' reboot starring Bill Skarsgard and FKA Twigs.

'The Crow' reboot made a striking entrance into the sales market at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

The festival kicked off on Thursday evening with the screening of Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron.

However, it was in the sales section where the real buzz started, with Lionsgate securing the rights to the The Crow reboot.

Lionsgate reportedly acquired the domestic distribution rights for an impressive eight-figure sum, as reported by Deadline.

Bill Skarsgard, known for his role alongside Nicolas Cage in a Lord of War sequel, takes on the character of musician Eric Draven, a role originally portrayed by the late Brandon Lee, who tragically lost his life on the set of the 1994 original adaptation of The Crow.

The reboot features FKA Twigs as Draven's fiancee Shelly, with Danny Huston also playing a role that has yet to be disclosed.

The deal was solidified late Wednesday night, coinciding with the launch of the TIFF sales market, and a 2024 release date is in the works.



