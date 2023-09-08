Megan Fox hides NEW red hair under bucket cap in NYC

Megan Fox and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly were recently spotted departing from a New York City hotel on a Thursday morning.
Both were donned attention-grabbing headwear as they left their temporary lodgings to explore the bustling city.
Megan Fox, known for her upcoming book of poetry slated for a November release, concealed a significant portion of her strikingly red-dyed hair beneath a plush black bucket hat.
Complementing her headwear, the Jennifer's Body star opted for a partially unbuttoned shirt.
In contrast, Machine Gun Kelly opted for a more eye-catching look by wearing a furry black ski mask adorned with a pair of distinctive ears during his outing.
Born Colson Baker, the rapper paired this unique accessory with a graphic-printed t-shirt and roomy light green cargo pants.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship blossomed on the set of the crime thriller film Midnight In The Sawgrass, which was released in 2021.
