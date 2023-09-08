Sharon Osbourne blasts Ashton Kutcher as 'Rude Little Boy'

Sharon Osbourne's remark about Ashton Kutcher - No holds barred.

Sharon Osbourne recently made a striking revelation during her appearance on E! News Stir the Pot segment, where she dubbed Ashton Kutcher as "the rudest celebrity" she's ever encountered.

Osbourne, joined by her daughter Kelly Osbourne, left no room for ambiguity when asked to identify the individual in question.

With a knowing glance at Kelly, she mentioned, "The guy that's married to an actress and he used to do That '70s Show..." to which Kelly promptly responded, "Oh, Ashton Kutcher?"

The unexpected response from Osbourne left the show's hosts visibly taken aback, but she didn't delve into the reasons behind her harsh assessment.

Instead, the Stir the Pot segment continued with a new line of questioning for Kelly.

Osbourne's candid remarks about Kutcher's alleged rudeness have since sparked curiosity and speculation in the entertainment world.

Sharon Osbourne's recent remarks about Ashton Kutcher weren't the first time she expressed negative sentiments about the actor.

In a 2018 appearance on Larry King Now, the 70-year-old television personality didn't mince words when discussing her interactions with Kutcher.

She stated, "I didn't get on with one guy, that Ashton Kutcher. Didn't get on with him at all. Bad attitude, for me."

During the interview, Osbourne also recounted an incident from her time as a host on The Talk when Kutcher appeared as a guest.

According to Osbourne, Kutcher was displeased when she inadvertently got his name wrong.