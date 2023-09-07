Prince Harry sends big message to royal family: Queen 'looking down on all of us'

Prince Harry sends a big message to royal family in his UK speech

Prince Harry paid heartfelt tribute to his late granny Queen Elizabeth II as he delivered a meaningful speech at the Hurlingham Club in London on Thursday, seemingly telling the royal family that she is "looking down on all of Us."



The Duke of Sussex has returned to the UK at the annual WellChild Awards 2023 where he delivered a very crucial speech after presenting the award for Inspirational Child (aged 4 to 6), making Violet Seymour the youngest honoree of the night.

Harry, in his speech, appeared sending a big message to his royal relatives while remembering his grandmother, who died one year ago on September 8 at age 96.

King Charles III's began his address by sharing his feelings for the late monarch, saying: "As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away."

He added: "As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her. And that's precisely why I know, one year on, she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we're together continuing to spotlight such an incredible community."

Harry appeared sending a message to his father King Charles and brother Prince William as he reminded them that the Queen is still looking down all of them.

Meghan's Hubby Harry's heart-melting words were seemingly showing his willingness to address the issues with the royal family.

Prince Harr, who is expected to spend the anniversary of his grandmother's death privately, told one family that his wife was "very upset that she couldn't be here."

