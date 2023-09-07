Olivia Rodrigo feels ‘like a bad acid trip’ after watching THIS scariest film

Olivia Rodrigo has recently revealed she was scared after watching Ari Aster’s latest film, Beau Is Afraid.



Speaking to Phoebe Bridgers for Interview magazine, the Vampire singer said that the dark comedy horror film felt “like a bad acid trip”.

“I got so scared. I literally had to walk out of the theatre,” confessed the 20-year-old.

Olivia stated, “I have never had such a visceral reaction to a movie in my life.”

The musician also concurred with Phoebe, who described the film as “the scariest movie” she’s ever seen even though she could not resist her laugh.

“That’s the only reasonable reaction. Your body just can’t process it. You have to laugh,” added the singer.

Olivia’s comments came after lead actor of the film Joaquin Phoenix also warned to not take a different hallucinogen before watching the movie.

In an interview with Fandango back in April, Joaquin told cinema-goers to not take mushrooms before watching Beau Is Afraid.

“I was told from someone in college that there was this college thread amongst friends, a challenge they were going to take mushrooms and go see this movie,” disclosed the actor.

He remarked, “And I just wanted to make a public service announcement and say do not take mushrooms and go see this movie.”