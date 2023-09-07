Meghan Markle wanted ‘great friendship’ with Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have famously been at odds since the former married Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have famously been at odds since the former married Prince Harry however, royal sources are now revealing that the Duchess of Sussex once believed that she could have a ‘great friendship’ with her sister-in-law and was instead ‘disappointed’.

The Princess of Wales, Kate, was once accused of making Meghan cry in the lead up to her royal wedding to Harry during the Sussexes’ bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

Later, in their Netflix docuseries, released in December last year, Meghan seemed to once again take a jibe at Kate when recalling her first meeting with the royals, suggesting that Kate and William refused to ‘hug’ her.

Now, as per a Closer magazine source: “Meghan was particularly upset over the tension between her and Kate…”

The insider continued: “She felt there was so much potential for a great friendship, which is why she holds a lot more disappointment towards everything that happened. She said she's now just going to dust herself off, have closure and move forward, without ever having or expecting a reconciliation.”

The same source also made it clear that Meghan has no intentions of ‘going back to them (royals) now, or to “forgive and make peace with Kate, or any of the other royals.”

Meghan’s stance is also said to be ‘heartbreaking’ for her husband Prince Harry, who has been travelling to the UK alone for engagements this year; Meghan last flew to the UK when Queen Elizabeth passed away in September.