Holly Willoughby radiates joy as she joins sister Kelly for glamorous Turkish wedding

Holly Willoughby joined sister Kelly for a joyous celebration at a wedding in Gallipoli, Turkey, last week.

The 42-year-old This Morning host beamed as she posed for lively photos with her 45-year-old author sister and their friends.

Images from the extravagant wedding were posted on Instagram by Joseph Denison Carey, a celebrity chef from This Morning, who joined Holly for the festivities.

In one group photo, Holly looked elegant in a halter-neck blue floral print dress, draping her arm around her friend's shoulders.

In the corner of the group picture, her sister, wearing a huge grin, crouched down next to another friend. Kelly, Holly's sister, also used her Instagram account to share a joyful selfie of the two siblings partying together all night."

The selfie was shared to Instagram on Monday, just one day before Holly attended the National Television Awards with her fellow This Morning co-stars.

But This Morning's woes continued at the ceremony when they lost the Best Daytime prize for the first time in 12 years, with Holly also missing out on a nomination in the Best Presenter category.

The show has won the Daytime award for more than a decade but, following the Phillip Schofield scandal lost out to The Repair Show.