Prince Harry lands in UK without Meghan Markle, shares his first statement

Prince Harry honours young winners at WellChild Awards as he arrives in the UK

Prince Harry arrived in London on Thursday in his first visit to the UK since June to honour young winners at WellChild Awards.

The Duke of Sussex, who has been patronage of WellChild for 15 years, arrived alone to his homeland as his wife Meghan did not accompany him to the UK.

The Duke issued a statement soon after his arrival, saying: "For nearly 20 years, WellChild has been transforming the lives of children and young people across the UK, providing critical care that prioritises the physical, mental and emotional wellbeing of these individuals and their families."

King Charles III's younger son Harry will also deliver a crucial speech there. Harry will spend some time with the winners and their families at a pre-ceremony reception before presenting the award for Inspirational Child (aged four to six.

WellChild is the national UK children's charity making it possible for children and young people with serious and complex health needs to be cared for at home instead of hospital, wherever possible.



"The number of children and young people in the UK living with long-term, complex medical needs is growing. The WellChild Awards 2023, in association with GSK, will be a unique opportunity to shine a light on the immense challenges they face and to celebrate their remarkable resilience and spirit," WellChild chief executive Matt James said ahead of the Awards.

There are speculations that Harry could meet his elder brother, Prince William, and father, King Charles, during his stay in the country. He would also pay a special tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II on her first death anniversary.

The venue of awards ceremony was kept secret before the event. Harry will likely remain in Britain on September 8 for the anniversary of the Queen's death. He will then travel to Dusseldorf on Saturday.