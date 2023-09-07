'General Adnan' passes away at 84

A photo of Adnan Al-Kaissie known as 'General Adnan'.—WWE/file

Former World Tag Team Champion Adnan Al-Kaissie, known for his role as General Adnan in the WWF, passed away at the age of 84 on Wednesday.

The news was shared by former announcer Ken Resnick on his Facebook page.

Adnan began his professional wrestling career in 1959, receiving training from Yvon Robert. Initially, he wrestled under the name Billy White Wolf and portrayed a Native American persona. He worked for various wrestling promotions, including Pacific Northwest Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and Championship Wrestling From Florida, before joining the World Wide Wrestling Federation (now WWE).

In December 1976, Adnan Al-Kaissie and Chief Jay Strongbow captured the WWF World Tag Team Championships, holding them until August of the following year when Adnan sustained a neck injury during a match with Ken Patera.

During the 1980s, he competed in the American Wrestling Association. Adnan made his return to the WWF in 1990, adopting the persona of "General Adnan" and aligning himself with Sgt. Slaughter, who was portraying an Iraqi sympathizer character.

He played a key role in Slaughter's WWF Championship win and subsequent loss to Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania VII. Adnan Al-Kaissie later formed the Triangle of Terror trio with Slaughter and The Iron Sheik (later known as Colonel Mustafa) before departing from the WWF shortly before the 1992 Royal Rumble event.

Throughout his wrestling career, Adnan participated in over 1,300 matches before retiring in 1998. He later co-founded his own wrestling promotion, the World All-Star Wrestling Alliance, alongside Ken Patera. Adnan Al-Kaissie's contributions to the wrestling world will be remembered by fans and peers alike.