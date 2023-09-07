Al Pacino’s rep dispels breakup rumours with Noor Alfallah: ‘still together’

Al Pacino’s representative has finally confirmed that the actor and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah are still together as a couple.



After The Blast reported that Alfallah filed a petition for her infant son custody, speculations arose that the actor and model had broken up their relationship.

However, a rep of Pacino told DailyMail.com that they have “mutually reached an agreement about son’s parental right” and “have not split”.

“Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child Roman,” said the Scarface actor’s spokesperson.

The rep cleared out the rumours and stated, “They are together. They haven’t split.”

For the unversed, Pacino, who is already father to three children with two other women, welcomed one more son with Alfallah on June 6 at Cedar's Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

In the legal documents obtained by The Blast, Alfallah asked for full physical custody of their infant son, but also said that she wanted Pacino to have “reasonable visitation rights”.

The outlet further revealed that Alfallah told the court, “I was willing to grant Pacino joint legal custody,” permitting him to have a say on matters related to education, religion, medical treatment and more.

According to the outlet, Alfallah included a document titled “voluntary declaration of parentage” in the filing, which both she and Pacino signed six days after they welcomed their son.

The outlet added Alfallah also requested that Pacino pay for her lawyer fees or any other case-related costs.