Kate Middleton, Prince William's critics take swipe at couple amid Harry's UK visit

Prince William, Kate Middleton seem less impressed with disgruntled royal Prince Harry's latest trip to the UK for a charity event.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have no desire to meet the Duke as they are reportedly not interested to make amends with disgruntled royal Prince Harry after his claims about the couple in his book.

However, Kate and William's critics begin to take swipe at the couple for their reluctance to repair their fractured relationship with the Duke of Sussex even after Harry's unwise decision to make the rift public.



Prince Harry, the grandson of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabet who died on September 8, 2022 at the age of 96, is in the UK to attend a charity awards ceremony, but a family reunion is not in the cards.

Nick Bullen, a royal commentator, has told Fox News Digital that tensions remain high between the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales, while the two royal brothers' father, King Charles III, wants to make peace.

"The estrangement between Harry and William looks most unlikely to be repaired anytime soon. The senior royals are letting geographic distance in the U.K. serve as a convenient buffer."



"It is my understanding that the Prince and Princess of Wales have no desire to meet with Harry – with or without Meghan Markle as there is a severe lack of trust, and they don’t want the conversation repeated to anyone," Kinsey Schofield told the outlet.

She went on saying: "I suspect that Prince William is dreading Prince Harry’s arrival."

Schofield continued: "Especially when William and Catherine are expected to publicly acknowledge the anniversary of the late queen’s passing, adding that "Harry will be, no doubt, a distraction and will create conflicting headlines that the palace will not appreciate. He’s damned if he does, damned if he doesn’t. … It’s a tough spot to be in."

Harry's visit to his home country will be brief as he has no plans to head to Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his father, King Charles III, is currently staying with his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

King Charles also not interested to meet his younger son as he feels utterly betrayed by what Harry wrote about him in the book and said about him on Netflix.