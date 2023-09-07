Gigi Hadid, Music Producer Cole Bennett are ‘moving in a romantic direction’

Gigi Hadid and Cole Bennett are getting along and have been in touch for quite some time now.



According to an insider via Us Weekly, the couple is “moving in a romantic direction."

After being seen together twice in a short period of time, Hadid, 28, and Bennett, 27, recently fueled dating speculations.

“They’ve been friends for a few years,” the insider adds. “They’ve been playing coy about their status, but they mesh really well together.”

According to another source, Bennet “lights up” around Gigi, and the model finds the producer “refreshing”.

Despite the fact that neither Bennett nor Hadid have publicly stated their positions, the first insider claims that the supermodel is "ready for something more serious" following her brief relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio.

After being connected in September 2022, the two momentarily drifted apart in February before coming back together.

Despite appearing to have moved on, Hadid and DiCaprio, 48, remain friendly.

In August, a source told Us that the two "see each other fairly often because they travel in similar circles of friends," adding that Hadid and the Oscar winner "still talk on occasion."

The duo "respect each other and have fun when they're together," the insider claims, but are keeping things casual.

“[Gigi’s] more than happy living the single life and focusing on her daughter and her career,” the source noted.