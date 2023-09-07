Bianca Censori is seeking the spotlight in Kanye West's world?

Kanye West's new 'wife' Bianca Censori's attention-grabbing style draws mockery, once again.

Censori, the latest partner of the rapper, seems to thrive on making a statement with her bold fashion choices.

Her recent appearance in Florence, Italy, where she almost went topless while strategically using a purple cushion to cover her chest, has once again thrust her into the spotlight.

The mystery surrounding Censori's choice of cushion has been unraveled, leading back to one of Europe's most extravagant hotel suites.

During their holiday in Florence, the 46-year-old West and the 28-year-old Censori resided in the Royal Suite della Gherardesca, a sprawling fifteenth-century palazzo nestled within the Four Seasons Hotel Firenze.

Pictures of the suite's lounge room reveal lavishly adorned lavender velvet pillows on the couch, identical to the cushion that caught everyone's attention during Censori's outing on Wednesday.

It is unclear whether the Four Seasons Hotel Firenze has a policy when it comes to removing décor from its rooms.

The Royal Suite can be booked for around €17,504 (AUD$18,000) per night, and is regarded as one of Europe's most expensive and extravagant hotel rooms.