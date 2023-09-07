Kanye West takes legal action over his leaked music release on social media: Deets inside

Kanye West has recently made a decision to take legal action over his leaked music on social media.



In the court documents obtained by RadarOnline, Kanye, also known as Ye, has reportedly filed a new lawsuit to the Los Angeles Superior Court, revealing “alleged misappropriation of trade secrets and breach of contract after his music leaked online”.

In the document, Kanye cited one of the alleged perpetrators — who is referred to as Does — is an Instagram user with the handle @daunreleasedgod_ who has “repeatedly leaked music by multiple artists unlawfully”.

The rapper also claimed that a Twitter account named DaUnreleasedGod “illegally distributed his music this year from June to August”.

Kanye alleged that he “suffered significant financial losses and damages as a direct result of the Defendants”.

“The Defendant’s actions amount to the theft of a trade secret. Ye's musical composition, with its distinctive arrangement and unique elements, constitutes a trade secret due to its economic value, secrecy and the efforts taken to safeguard it,” said in a document.

The Donda rapper pointed out that he was cautious to keep his music from getting out to the public before release.

However, Kanye stated that the defendants “wrongfully took, without permission or authority from Ye” as they released tracks like We Did it Kid, Jail, Broken Road and Mr. Miyagi.

Meanwhile, Kanye has demanded a permanent ban over the social media accounts leaking his music, in addition to the legal bills being covered for the lawsuit.