Jamie Foxx pays moving tribute to sister Deondra Dixon on 39th birthday

Jamie Foxx paid heartfelt homage to his late sister DeOndra Dixon, who would have celebrated her 39th birthday on Wednesday.



“Miss u … I wish you were here I know you’re in heaven, cracking everybody up with your jokes,” the Baby Driver actor uploaded to Instagram, along with a photograph of the two siblings beaming and affectionately resting their heads on one another.

The 55-year-old also uploaded a video to his Instagram Stories that was shot from inside a Rolls-Royce as it came to a stop in front of a big blue and pink decorative installation that had been constructed around the entrance fountain of an unknown estate.

The banner read, “Fly High Butterfly DeOndra,” in large letters, and was surrounded by cardboard cutouts of presents, balloons, hearts, and stars. There were also smaller signs that said, “Family” and “We Miss You.”

Foxx wrote “Miss you” over the video in tribute to his younger sister Dixon, who passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, at the age of 36.

Foxx said that “she will always be alive” to him when he initially revealed the news of his sister's passing in 2020.

“My heart is shattered into a million pieces... my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned," Foxx posted on Instagram alongside a black-and-white photo of the two siblings. "I say transitioned because she will always be alive... anyone who knew my sis... knew that she was a bright light...”

“I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on...tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me... my family... and her friends… from dancing in the blame it video… to Dancing on the Grammys… And becoming The ambassador to @globaldownsyndrome... from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand... to serenading us with all of her music...," Foxx continued, before adding, "Our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love... and y’all please keep my family in your prayers....”

In 2011, Dixon, a Dallas, Texas, native-born on September 6, 1984, was selected to serve as the Global Down Syndrome Foundation's ambassador.