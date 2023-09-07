Kanye West surprises newlyweds in Florence: pics

Kanye West made an unexpected appearance at an Italian wedding, seemingly bringing joy to the bride and groom, according to video footage.

In recent weeks, Kanye West and his companion, Bianca Censori, have garnered attention in Italy with a string of controversial public outings. These included a revealing boat ride in Venice and other incidents that sparked public interest.

But this time, his public antics appear less likely to cause upset as it appears he was spotted in a TikTok video greeting the happy couple and taking pictures with them.

The footage, which went viral over the weekend, was captured in a church in Florence and shows the beaming bride and groom shaking hands and making small talk with a man believed to be West, as camera flashes go off. 'Imagine getting a pic [with] Kanye West at your Italian wedding,' the video's caption reads.

It was not clear what prompted him to make an appearance at the wedding, or exactly when and where the video was captured in Florence.