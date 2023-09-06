Roxy Horner and Jack Whitehall celebrate the arrival of their first child

Roxy Horner and Jack Whitehall embrace parenthood as they welcome their first child.

The 32-year-old model gave birth to a baby girl at London's Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital.

Exclusive photos obtained by MailOnline capture her leaving the private hospital on Tuesday evening alongside her partner, comedian Jack Whitehall, who is 35 years old.

This joyous moment follows Roxy's struggles with symphysis pubis dysfunction (SPD) during her final trimester."

The Lindo Wing has seen a host of Royal births including The Princess of Wales who welcomed her three children there, as well as many other famous faces.

It comes after last week Roxy looked effortlessly glamorous in a black dress as she attended her baby shower ahead of welcoming her first child.