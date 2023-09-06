Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new home's details revealed

Prince harry and his wife Meghan Markle have reportedly decided to move away from Montecito, where they have been living since quitting the royal jobs in 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly found a new property in Malibu.

The US-based couple spent last weekend looking at a £6.37 million six-acre plot overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The estimated cost of construction on the land would be a further £8 million.

Meghan and Harry, according to TMZ, are said to be drawn to the home due to the privacy it offers and its closeness to Hollywood.

As per details, the property boasts "a guard house at the front of the property, plus a huge pool" while foundations have been laid for a 10,000-square-foot main residence, with added security provided by a "long driveway up to where the main house would sit".

Harry, Meghan and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet and their parents currently live in an £11.15 million mansion in Montecito, which is quite far from Hollywood, however the Malibu property would be less than a hour's drive away from the heart of Los Angeles.

The couple are "talking about selling their Montecito home and moving to Malibu full-time.



"It's close enough to Hollywood for them to do business, but far enough from Hollywood to give them security and privacy," according to the outlet