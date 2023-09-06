Dermot O'Leary opens up about hosting This Morning with Alison Hammond

Dermot O'Leary opened up about his early challenges co-hosting This Morning with Alison Hammond, highlighting initial struggles as a presenter duo.

The television personality, aged 50, candidly admitted that prior to co-presenting the show, he hadn't known Alison, aged 48, which contributed to a learning curve as they adjusted to working together.

This revelation comes two months after the Mail On Sunday reported on some initial strain in their working relationship. Additionally, Dermot alluded to the significant changes This Morning underwent this year following Phillip Schofield's decision to step down due to his acknowledgment of an affair with a younger male colleague."

Seemingly paying reference to the end of Holly Willoughby and Phillip's TV partnership, Dermot said the 'viewers can if two presenters aren't getting on'.

'This is only my third year of being on This Morning proper, but there’s 35 years of history to live up to. Why has it lasted so long? We reflect the country — our stories might be frivolous, serious or uplifting,' Dermot told The Times.

'The presenters make a difference too. If two people aren’t getting on, the viewers can see that.

'Alison Hammond, my co-host, and I didn’t really know each other when we started working together but now we’re like family. I think there’s an honesty to that.'