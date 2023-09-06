King Charles saves monarchy with his smart moves

King Charles appears to be a smart monarch as he has saved the monarchy with his sensible decisions amid ongoing crisis within the family.

The 74-year-old British King is playing a very smart game when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who have directly attacked some of the senior members of the royal family after quitting the Firm.

The royal family's silence has so far won against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bombshell claims. Harry and Meghan seemingly tried wanted the royal family to drag into the blame game, but Charles played sensibly and did not respond.

The monarch has not spoken back against any of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claims in their interviews, documentaries and the Duke's Spare

According to historian David Starkey, per The Mirror, the monarch is playing a “clever long game” with Harry and Meghan, including not mentioning at all his younger son and his wife during his first-ever Christmas Day speech this week, “just letting events take their course,” Starkey says.



“I don’t think they matter much—look at the opinion polls today,” he says about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “I mean, a near majority of people not only say they don’t much like them, but they actually want them stripped of their titles. With every passing day, I think with every desperate attempt at taking a little molehill of grievance and trying to turn it into a vast, vast Himalayas of resentment, they become less relevant. What I think Charles is doing is actually playing a rather clever long game. He’s just letting events take their course, which I think is a very wise thing to do.”

Professor MacLaran, co-author of Royal Fever: The British Monarchy in Consumer Culture, told Express.co.uk: "It is certainly damaging to their brand to be pushed aside by the royals although it does presently set them up as a rebel brand with good potential to appeal to Millennials with their alternative visions of how to do royalty and humanitarian work.



According to a survey, conducted by YouGov between May 16 and 17 on 1,600 adults, 22 percent of those polled want Britain to become a republic in the future. While the support for the monarchy is higher than the support for a republic across all ages according to these findings, the margins are very narrow when considering the answers provided by those in the 18-24 age group.



Among the younger adults polled, 33 percent said Britain should continue to have a monarchy in the future while 31 percent backed the election of a head of state. Support for the monarchy was higher among those aged between 25 and 49 - with 56 percent supporting Britain being led by a monarch against 26 percent wanting a republic.

The parents-of-two currently have "good potential" to appeal to an audience the Firm is struggling to conquer, according to Royal Holloway Professor Pauline MacLaran.

The US-based couple are reportedly experiencing a difficult relationship with some members of the Royal Family could help the pair charm Millennials - people born between 1981 and 1996.