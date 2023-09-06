Tom Holland and Zendaya nail infamous 'mute challenge' at Beyoncé's Renaissance tour

Zendaya and Tom Holland enjoyed a fun-filled date at Beyoncé's Renaissance tour show on Monday.

The couple was spotted participating in the iconic mute challenge during the Grammy-winning singer's birthday show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The internet’s favorite couple were caught on camera by an unknowing fan, who managed to capture the real-life Spiderman couple absolutely nailing the challenge.

The lovebirds can be seen singing and dancing along to the lyrics, when the nail-biting moment finally arrives. The British actor, 27, was seen pausing, with his arms raised mid-dance, while the former Disney star leaned into him and covers her mouth with her hands.

The fan uploaded the video on her TikTok with the caption, 'POV: You just wna [sic] record the mute challenge and realize after the fact who video bombed you.'

The bit, formally known as the 'everybody on mute' challenge, is a fan-made challenge and has become a staple of the Renaissance tour.

While performing the track Energy from her Renaissance album, Queen Bey sings the lyrics, 'Big wave in the room, the crowd gon’ move / Look around everybody on mute,' cuing entire stadium to go silent.

As the music abruptly cuts off, the Cuff It singer and her backup dancers pause and put their fingers to their lips. The silence lasts for about five seconds before the singing and dancing resumes.

This isn’t the first time the pair has been caught sharing a cutesy moment at a Beyoncé concert. In early August, the low-key couple was also seen serenading each other during Beyoncé's Love On Top performance.