Patrick J. Adams credits Prince Harry, Meghan Markle After 'Suits' streaming revival

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are receiving some well-deserved praise from Patrick J. Adams after Suits make comeback on streaming giant.

The 42-year-old Suits star quietly praised the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over the weekend for the courtroom drama's recent rebirth on Netflix.

The actor altered his Instagram bio to “The guy from that show you’re watching on that app because that girl married that prince.”

For nine seasons between 2011 and 2019, Adams, 42, and Markle, 42, respectively, played Rachel Zane and Michael Ross, and the two grew close on set. He was present at the wedding of the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry in May 2018.

After the celebrations, the two finally lost touch. Adams admitted to the Radio Times in October 2020 that "pure fear" was keeping him from getting in touch with his former co-star.

“Quite frankly, I think I'm intimidated,” he admitted at the time. “I have no doubt I could pick up the phone and call her at any moment, but I don't know what I would say.”

When the royal family received their son Archie, and Adams was expecting his daughter with his wife Troian Bellisario, he disclosed he was in contact with Markle.

“After our children were born, there were some texts sent and gifts sent, but I guess I'm a little scared,” he explained. “I think it's pure fear. I guess I'm scared about the idea of breaking through whatever walls exist to have that conversation.”