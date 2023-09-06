Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's 'Ironclad Prenup,' profits from marital home to be shared

After Joe Jonas officially filed for divorce from Sophie Turner, it appears that their separation is set to be relatively smooth when it comes to finances, thanks to their 'ironclad prenuptial agreement.'



The former couple had signed this prenup 'weeks before they were married,' ensuring a straightforward division of assets.

Under the terms of the prenup, Joe will retain all his music royalties, while Sophie Turner will keep her earnings from her acting career.

Any property they individually acquired before their marriage will remain their sole possession, and they will only need to split the profits from their marital home, which they recently sold.

Additionally, the prenup safeguards their rights to their image, likeness, and any businesses linked to their celebrity status.

One significant aspect yet to be finalized is the custody and child support arrangements for their two daughters.

Their daughter Willa, and the younger one, whose name has not been disclosed, will have these matters decided by the court.

The amount of child support to be paid will be determined based on their respective monthly incomes, with the potential for adjustments if either party's financial situation changes in the future.







