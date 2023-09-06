Joe Jonas says kids 'Reside with Him' in divorce docs with Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's two daughters reside with singer.

Joe Jonas reveals that theirhis two daughters have been residing with him in Miami and other locations across the United States.

The filing emphasizes the need for a comprehensive parenting plan that addresses all parenting matters and includes a timesharing schedule to ensure frequent and ongoing contact with both parents.

Additionally, the divorce papers confirm the existence of a prenuptial agreement between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

This development comes shortly after it was reported that Joe Jonas had retained a divorce lawyer, even though he had continued to wear his wedding band.

According to documents filed in Miami on Tuesday, the dissolution request cites the marriage as 'irretrievably broken.'

Amid the divorce proceedings, Joe Jonas, known for keeping his personal life private, recently shared his thoughts on fatherhood.

On the birth of his second child, the singer revealed his excitement and anticipation, acknowledging the uncertainty that comes with expanding his family.



Sophie Turner, too, has embraced motherhood with enthusiasm. She recently shared on The Wrap's UnWrapped podcast how being a mother to Willa has enriched her life and enhanced her perspective as an actor.

