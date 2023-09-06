Ethan and Maya Hawke discuss nepo babies, upcoming 'Wildcat,' and 'Indie Kardashians'

A rainy day in NYC unveils chat with Maya and Ethan Hawke: Glimpse into the art-house.

Ethan and his daughter Maya Hawke find themselves in the midst of a rainy New York City day, seeking refuge from the downpour at a cozy Chelsea restaurant.

This father-daughter duo, both celebrated figures in the art-house cinema world, offer an intimate look into their lives.

Maya Hawke, star of Stranger Things, shared a charming anecdote about attempting to address her father as 'Ethan' on the set of their new film, Wildcat.

She had thought it would project professionalism, but it turned out to be more distracting than she had anticipated.

"I started using his name—'Ethan'—to be like, 'I'm a professional,'" she explained.

"And then I realized it was actually more distracting to people. They'd be like, why are you doing that? So I mostly called him Dad."

Ethan Hawke was quick to clarify that Wildcat was entirely Maya's brainchild.

He joked, "Put simply, I'm a nepo dad! And I'm not embarrassed about it."

Maya's reaction hinted at her concern about how such a statement might be received.

Indeed, the conversation surrounding "nepo babies," the offspring of celebrities and the advantages they may enjoy, has become a recent focal point on the internet.

Maya admits, "I had moments of insecurity about it while we were shooting the movie," even though she was also a producer on the project.

She acknowledges the lack of nuance on the internet but emphasizes the deep bond she shares with her father.

Maya states, "My dad has been a massive teacher for me, and we want to work together. We like being with each other."

Hawke dubs her family ‘the boring, indie Kardashians.' Their dynamic is devoid of any hint of a stereotypical eye-rolling 20-something embarrassed by her famous father.

Perhaps it's because her dad, Ethan Hawke, has exuded an arty coolness since the '90s, counts Pedro Pascal and Gwyneth Paltrow as friends, and isn't shy about publicly flirting with Rihanna courtside at Madison Square Garden.

Diving into Wildcat : Distinctly Indie Film Amidst Hollywood's Blockbusters

It's worth noting that Wildcat stands worlds apart from the commercial allure of a mainstream blockbuster like Barbie.

This independent production is a low-budget 1950s period piece, meticulously filmed over the course of just 25 days in the picturesque backdrop of Kentucky.