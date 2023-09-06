Christine Baumgartner decries 'Complete Joke' child support, vows to vontinue legal battle

Christine Baumgartner persists legal battle with Kevin Costner following child support ruling.

Christine Baumgartner expressed her strong disapproval of a child support ruling that reduced her monthly payments from $129,000 to just $63,000, deeming it a 'complete joke.'

The former couple, consisting of Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner are gearing up for another courtroom showdown regarding their combined legal expenses, which have skyrocketed to $1.5 million.



Scheduled for Wednesday, this legal face-off will determine who will bear the financial burden of attorney fees.

Baumgartner is requesting Costner to contribute $575,000 to cover her legal representation and an additional $280,000 to cover expert costs.

Costner, on the other hand, has accrued legal fees amounting to $664,000 through July and intends to cover these costs independently.

This legal battle follows a recent two-day evidentiary hearing regarding child support, where Baumgartner sought an increase from her previous $129,000 monthly support to $161,000.

However, in a surprising twist, Judge Thomas Anderle decreed the new monthly support at $63,000, leaving Baumgartner and onlookers stunned.

A close friend of Baumgartner conveyed her shock, noting that even Kevin Costner himself appeared taken aback by the court's decision."

Baumgartner's friend shared insights into her perspective, highlighting that she believes Kevin Costner and his legal team portrayed her as a shallow and greedy individual seeking financial gain.



