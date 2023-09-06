Kardashian Jenner party with Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez at Beyonce concert

File Footage

Kardashian-Jenner family enjoyed Beyoncé’s LA concert Monday night with friends Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez.



That evening, Kim Kardashian posted a selfie she, her daughter North West, mother Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, and a few others took with the 59-year-old Amazon CEO and his 53-year-old fiancée on her Instagram Story.

They were primarily dressed in all-silver, just like Beyoncé requested her fans, for the performance, and the 42-year-old founder of Skims made her trademark kissy expression in the photo.

For a separate photo, Khloé Kardashian and Penelope Disick also joined the group. They were in front of the stage in the stadium.

On her Instagram Stories, Kim also posted further clips that showed how much fun they had travelling to the Renaissance tour performance.

In one of the videos, the "Kardashians" actress made an appearance in a stretch limo with North, 10, Penelope, 11, and Khloé, 39, while they were all singing "Drunk in Love."

“On our way to see the birthday girl! @Beyoncé,” Kim wrote in the video story.

Another video by the KKW Beauty creator showed Blue Ivy, Beyoncé's daughter, dancing while her mother performed "Black Parade."

She also captured Diana Ross singing “Happy Birthday” to the Bey, who turned 42 on Monday.



