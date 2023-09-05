'Rebel' Meghan Markle vs 'conformist' Kate Middleton

Royal expert and Kensington Palace insiders have provided an insight into Kate, Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle's different lifestyles and temperaments during a conversation.



Prince William's wife Princess Kate is "much more emotionally intelligent" than Harry's sweetheart Meghan Markle, according to the staffers.

Tom Quinn, author of "Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family," has revealed interesting details about Meghan and Kate while comparing the temperaments of the two famous ladies in an interview with Daily Express US.

The expert shared the private conversations he had with palace insiders, saying they might have coloured their respective experiences within the Firm.

"People I have spoken to say Kate is much more emotionally intelligent than Meghan," said Tom Quinn.

"And she went into the Royal Family with her eyes wide open and thought, 'It's a part I've got to play. I can't change the rules," she added.



In the royal author's opinion, this reflects that Kate is a "conformist" and not a "rebel", explaining: "When she left university, she went straight to work for her parents. She doesn't want to strike out and do her own thing."

This seed was sown in Kate's childhood, Mr Quinn claims, adding that it explains the ease in which she took to royal life.

Quinn went on saying: "In a sense, the fact that the Royal Family is unchanging and has a strict set of rules reflects on a different scale the boundaries that she had as a child."



He claimed: "I don't think Kate had a problem with the boundaries of the royal family, whereas Meghan hated them because she wants to make her own rules. She's a rebel, whereas Kate is a conformist."

The royal author also praised Kate, who enjoys wide support in the UK, for cleaving to the Queen's mantra of "never complain, never explain" and it has served her well.