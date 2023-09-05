‘The Equalizer 3’ leaves ‘Barbie’ behind at U.K., Ireland Box Office

The Equalizer 3, Denzel Washington’s Sony assassin-thriller has finally dethroned Barbie after six weeks of Margot Robbie movie staying at the top of the U.K. and Ireland box office.



According to Comscore data, Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning's action thriller made £2.7 million ($3.4 million) in its opening weekend.

Warner Bros.' Barbie dropped to second place in its seventh weekend with £1.6 million ($2.01 million), bringing its impressive total to £92.5 million ($116.32 million). It is the highest-grossing movie of 2023 and ranks seventh all-time in the region, just behind Spectre, with £95.2 million ($119.71 million).

In its seventh weekend, Universal's Oppenheimer dropped to third place with £960,504 ($120.78). It is tied with Bohemian Rhapsody for the second-highest-grossing movie of 2023 with £55.4 million ($69.66 million), placing it at No. 34 on the all-time box office ranking.

With £760,060 ($95574.88 ), Angel's Sound of Freedom, a huge hit in the United States, debuted in fourth position. The fifth-place finisher was Paramount's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which brought in £618,912 ($778260.18) over its fifth weekend for a total of £9.1 million ($11.44 million).

Cobweb, from Lionsgate, was the only other new entry in the top 10, making its debut in position 10 with £325,904 ($409812.87).

On Thursday of next week, there will be two releases. Madama Butterfly On The Lake, an opera, is opening on CinemaLive. Shah Rukh Khan, a leading celebrity in Bollywood, will debut Jawan through Yash Raj Films.

The two big-screen premieres on Friday are both sequels. The Nun II and My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 are being released by Warner Bros. and Universal, respectively, in more than 300 theatres.