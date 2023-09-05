Kanye West, Bianca Censori questioned by police for punishable act in Venice

Kanye West and his 'wife' Bianca Censori, who angered local with their indecent exposure while enjoying a boat ride in the romantic city of Venice, are reportedly being investigated by Police.

Bianca and Kanye were caught on camera while doing unknown activities during their Italian holiday. Their viral photos and videos sparked world-wide reactions, with some slamming the American rapper for his stunt and slamming the rapper for his move.

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, 46, was spotted with his pants down during a boat ride with wife and a mysterious person at river taxi in Venice’s famed canals last week.

That police have identified the driver of the taxi they were on. He is expected to be questioned in the next few days about what exactly he saw on the boat and police are also asking for photographers to hand over the images that went around the world.

"There are standards of public decorum that have to be followed by tourists and locals alike and any breaches are severely punished." A Venice police source told MailOnline.

The official added: "You could clearly see his trousers were half down and we have received complaints from people who witnessed it. Now we have identified the driver of the boat and we will be asking him what he saw as well.

"The images show the couple clearly in a state of intimacy and if the local prosecutor decides to press charges then we will notify the couple, most probably through the relevant embassies."

According to the law enforcer: "the offence being investigated is acts contrary to public decency which is punishable by an administrative sanction."

Kanye, in one of the images, was seen seated at the back of a river taxi while Australian-born Bianca, 28, nestled her head in his lap.

Some concerned authorities have also expressed outrage, Elisabetta Pesce, councillor for public security in Venice, told the same outlet: "Without any shadow of doubt what we saw from the couple was a lack of respect for Venice, which is the most enchanting city in the world."

