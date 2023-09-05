Asia Cup 2023: Faheem Ashraf replaces Nawaz in Pakistan squad for Super 4 match

Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf (second right) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Afghanistan batter during the third and final one-day international (ODI) cricket match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on August 26, 2023. — AFP

Pakistan's pace bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf has replaced spin bowling all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz in the playing XI announced for tomorrow's clash against Bangladesh in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.



The national side announced the squad with one change for the first Super 4 clash, scheduled to take place at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, tomorrow (Wednesday). It will be the last match of the Asia Cup's Pakistan leg.

The rest of the playing remains the same from the last match.

It may be noted that the spin bowlers in the squad were seen struggling with the ball in a crucial clash against India last Saturday, and none of them could claim a wicket in the match.

Individually, Nawaz conceded 55 runs in eight overs against India.

However, the fast bowlers dismantled the entire Indian batting line-up in 48.5 overs of the 50-over game.

The game was called off before Pakistan could start the run-chase against India due to persistent rain in Kandy, but the Men in Green qualified for the Super 4 stage after the points were shared.

The player replacing Nawaz last played an ODI earlier last month against Afghanistan. Faheem took two wickets in eight overs.

Earlier, Pakistan trounced Nepal, who are making their Asia Cup debut, with a massive margin in the first match of the continental tournament.

Pakistan's playing XI

Babar Azam (c), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf