Spanish football coach Joege Vilda sacked for supporting Rubiales after controversial kiss

Spain´s head coach Jorge Vilda looks on during a training session at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 19, 2023 on the eve of the Women´s World Cup final football match between Spain and England.—AFP

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has sacked their women's coach Jorge Vilda after the kiss controversy surrounding his close ally, RFEF president Luis Rubiales.



Levante manager Sanchez Vera is one of the leading candidates to take over, Daily Mail Sport reported.



Vilda had been in charge of the Spain women's team since 2015 and led them to victory in the Women's World Cup final last month. However, he has been criticised for his behaviour and coaching methods, and for the support of Rubiales.

Vilda also faced criticism for applauding Rubiales when the embattled Spanish FA chief had made a defiant speech insisting he would not resign, although the coach has since hit out at his conduct.

Last month Rubiales hailed Vilda and offered to secure him a new four-year contract for his efforts with the team.

Rubiales has been provisionally suspended by FIFA after he kissed Spain player Jennifer Hermoso on the mouth following the World Cup final. He has also been accused of sexual abuse but has denied the allegations.

The RFEF has said that Vilda's dismissal is a "symbol" of the changes promised by the organisation in response to the Rubiales scandal. The regional presidents' committee of the RFEF has called for a "deep and imminent organic restructuring in strategic positions of the federation.

"The RFEF wants to convey to the whole of society and to the whole of world football its deepest regret for what has happened, which has tarnished our national team, our football and our society.

"We feel deeply sorry for the damage caused and therefore, we must ask for the most sincere apologies and acquire a firm and absolute commitment that facts like these can never happen again."

The sacking of Vilda is a major blow to the Spain women's team, who are preparing for the upcoming European Championship. The team is already without several key players who have resigned in protest against Rubiales.